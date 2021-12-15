Advertisement

Mask protestors turn out for cancelled meeting

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dozens of protesters gathered on the lawn of the Jefferson County Legislature building Tuesday night, speaking out against recent mask rules.

With signs waiving, the ralliers called for lawmakers to hold a meeting that had been called off.

That meeting was one where one group of legislators hoped to reverse a county mask proclamation and to censure board chair Scott Gray.

In light of the statewide mask rules, that meeting was cancelled.

Many of the protesters had planned to speak at that meeting.

“Scott Gray decided that he was going to declare a state of emergency and put back in mask mandates,” Katie Bickford said. “So, we were coming to clarify why he did that, because it was unethical, even though he has the power to do that, it was completely unethical after an adjourned meeting, without any input from the other county legislators.”

Bickford also said they want their voices heard over the county’s enforcement of state mask rules.

