MET OPERA LIVE - Cinderalla

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

A great show for Beginning Opera Viewers as it isn’t three hours long.

A Fathom event at Regal Cinema at Salmon Run Mall

Saturday January 1 at 12:55 pm

Encores January 5 at 1:00 pm and 6:30 pm

Massenet’s score features a preponderance of the lower female voices—including a mezzo-soprano as the object of Cinderella’s affection—that were so favored by French composers in the 19th century. The result is an otherworldly yet sensual tonal palette that serves as a rich background for this familiar tale. Against all the fairy-tale wonder of the score, the title character and her prince are recognizably human. Their love duet is a masterful moment emblematic of Massenet’s elegant style: The prince is lyrically effusive, while all of Cinderella’s gushing emotion is expressed in refined yet poignant phrases.

World Premiere: Opéra-Comique, Paris, 1899 Charles Perrault’s 1698 fairy tale, the classic telling of the Cinderella story, is an excellent source for an opera—providing color, romance, and relatable themes for audiences of all ages. The work includes many moments in which Massenet is at his best and most widely accessible, from the pageantry and glowing musical nostalgia for the French baroque in the court scenes to the otherworldliness of the love music to the wit and humor that permeate the work as a whole.

