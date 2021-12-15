Advertisement

MET OPERA LIVE - Cinderalla

Abridged and brisk at 90 minutes
Cinderella - January 1 and January 5
Cinderella - January 1 and January 5(fathom events)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

A great show for Beginning Opera Viewers as it isn’t three hours long.

A Fathom event at Regal Cinema at Salmon Run Mall

Saturday January 1 at 12:55 pm

Encores January 5 at 1:00 pm and 6:30 pm

Massenet’s score features a preponderance of the lower female voices—including a mezzo-soprano as the object of Cinderella’s affection—that were so favored by French composers in the 19th century. The result is an otherworldly yet sensual tonal palette that serves as a rich background for this familiar tale. Against all the fairy-tale wonder of the score, the title character and her prince are recognizably human. Their love duet is a masterful moment emblematic of Massenet’s elegant style: The prince is lyrically effusive, while all of Cinderella’s gushing emotion is expressed in refined yet poignant phrases.

World Premiere: Opéra-Comique, Paris, 1899 Charles Perrault’s 1698 fairy tale, the classic telling of the Cinderella story, is an excellent source for an opera—providing color, romance, and relatable themes for audiences of all ages. The work includes many moments in which Massenet is at his best and most widely accessible, from the pageantry and glowing musical nostalgia for the French baroque in the court scenes to the otherworldliness of the love music to the wit and humor that permeate the work as a whole.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sign on front door of Time Warp Tavern
Why one Watertown bar is checking vaccination cards at door
File photo of Tony Arquiett
Arquiett allegedly told police, ‘I had too much to drink’ before head-on crash
Pictures of Maryann Mooney Rondon and Rafael Rondon inside the Capitol building, presented in...
Watertown mother, son, charged in Jan. 6 riots, talked to feds for ‘multiple hours’
Firefighters respond to 581 Sissonville Road in town of Potsdam
Potsdam home damaged by morning fire
Face masks
Enforcing mask mandate is not that simple, says local lawmaker

Latest News

Morning Checkup: Samaritan & Roswell Park Care Network
Morning Checkup: Samaritan & Roswell Park Care Network
North Country Regional Dairy Bowl
Test your knowledge in regional Dairy Bowl
After a loss to Indian River Tuesday, the Beaver River volleyball team stands at 3-2 for the...
Beaver River volleyball squad off to good start
Canton and Massena faced off in a boys' basketball contest Tuesday.
Highlights & scores: girls’ & boys’ hoops from the NAC