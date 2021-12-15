Advertisement

Morning Checkup: Samaritan & Roswell Park Care Network

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An affiliation between Samaritan Health’s Walker Center for Cancer Care and the Roswell Park Care Network makes it easier for cancer patients to get the care they need.

Roswell Park’s Dr. Thomas Schwaab explained how the affiliation works on Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch his interview in the video above.

The affiliation makes it easier for patients to consult with Roswell Park’s cancer specialists in Buffalo for more comprehensive care.

You can learn more at samaritanhealth.com/walkercenter and at roswellpark.org.

