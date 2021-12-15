NYS delays decision on farm worker overtime, public hearings planned

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A decision on overtime wages on New York farms didn’t happen Wednesday as expected. In fact, it won’t come until after new virtual meetings scheduled for January.

At stake is at what point do farm workers get paid overtime. Right now, it’s after 60 hours, but there’s a push by some state lawmakers to change the threshold to 40 hours.

Farmers worry some of them will go out of business if the OT is changed.

Instead of a decision, state Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon announced Wednesday that she will hold virtual public hearings next month to let farm workers, farmers and academic experts to testify.

