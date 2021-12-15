Ogdensburg man charged with DWI months after crash

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 23-year-old Ogdensburg man has been arrested on drunk driving charges following a crash in June.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies charged Joseph Pellerin with driving while intoxicated on Wednesday.

They said Pellerin’s blood alcohol content was .15 percent, nearly twice the state’s threshold for drunk driving, when he crashed his vehicle into a utility pole on County Route 28 in the town of Lisbon on June 23.

Pellerin was ticketed and ordered to appear in town court at a later date.

