Police search Watertown shop for drugs

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Police searched a Watertown business Wednesday morning.

The Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force says it executed a search warrant at the Royal Smoke Shop on Factory Street.

Officers at the scene told 7 News they were looking for illegal drugs. The business advertises products including vape, hookah, and CBD.

At least one K9 unit was used in the search.

So far, there’s no word if police found anything or if anyone was arrested.

