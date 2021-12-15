Advertisement

Reed will not chair Jefferson County legislature

Veteran Jefferson County legislator Phil Reed, seen here in a November, 2021 photo.
Veteran Jefferson County legislator Phil Reed, seen here in a November, 2021 photo.(Source: WWNY)
By Scott Atkinson
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Phil Reed will not be the next chair of the Jefferson County legislature.

Reed confirmed for 7 News Wednesday morning that he has withdrawn his name from consideration for the chairmanship. Reed was widely viewed as the likely successor to Scott Gray, the current chair.

Word of Reed’s decision first surfaced Wednesday morning in the blog of former Watertown mayor Jeff Graham.

Republicans, who have a majority on the legislature and can pick the chairman, are to meet in private later this week to make their pick. That decision will then be made official by the legislature at its January meeting.

Reed, a veteran of the county legislature, said he decided to withdraw after consulting with family and friends, and weighing their needs and the needs of his legislative district. He represents the towns of Alexandria and Orleans, and part of LeRay.

He is endorsing Bill Johnson, District 2 legislator, who represents Lyme and Brownville, for chair.

“Bill’s a good fit,” Reed said. “I’m gonna work hard with him.”

Reed said a flareup of tensions on the board - nine members of the board wanted to hold a special meeting this week to repeal the county’s mask requirement and consider censuring Gray - was not the reason for his decision.

