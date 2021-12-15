Santa for Seniors program delivers gifts across county

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Santa made the rounds across Jefferson County for seniors on Wednesday.

Volunteers from the county’s Office for the Aging piled their cars full of gifts to deliver all over the county for this year’s Santa for Seniors. Local radio station Z93 helps out.

“We start a couple of months ahead of time. I contact the senior nursing homes, coordinate with the activities directors. It’s a well oiled machine is exactly what it is,” said Sabrina Cummins, event organizer.

People in the community have the opportunity to sponsor seniors at local assisted living facilities, giving them the chance to have the best Christmas possible.

“A few hundred, I’m thinking. Let’s see, Carthage we probably have 60 to 70 people, couple hundred here, couple hundred at Samaritan, lots of smiling faces,” said Cummins.

This was the first time Office for the Aging Director Kathleen Kazakoff got to see it for herself and was amazed at how many gifts they were able to give out.

“This is something that is a community effort, but the Office for the Aging is really happy to coordinate this,” she said.

Cummins said the seniors this year were sponsored in record time.

