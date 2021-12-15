Advertisement

Sharon A. Sykes, 78, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sharon A. Sykes, Watertown passed away December 12th at the Onondaga Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, Syracuse. She was 78 years old.

She was born July 5, 1943, in Watertown, the daughter to the late Ross Sykes.

Sharon worked for several years at Bomax Manufacturing in Watertown.

Surviving are her 2 sons, Timothy Sherbino, Watertown; Patrick Sherbino, Watertown; grandson, Brian Sherbino, Chaumont and her siblings, John Sykes, Shirley Call and Betty Beutel.

Besides her father she was predeceased by her companion, William Sherbino and several siblings.

It was her wishes to be cremated with no services.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

COVID-19 Deaths
4 new COVID deaths reported in tri-county area
Santa for Seniors
Santa for Seniors program delivers gifts across county
Candles
Timothy A. Law, 65, of Richville
Benjamin D. “Dale” Miller, 64, of 376 Lakeshore Drive, peacefully passed away late Tuesday,...
Benjamin D. “Dale” Miller, 64, of Norwood

Obituaries

William A. “Bill” Barbarito, 95, of Holkins Rd., passed away, Sunday, December 12, 2021 at...
William A. “Bill” Barbarito, 95, of Philadelphia
Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center
Claxton-Hepburn suspends most patient visits
Jean D. Given, 96, of Massena, but a Russell girl at heart, died peacefully on Sunday, December...
Jean D. Given, 96, of Massena
Candles
Gilles J. Langevin, 78, of Carthage
Joseph Roger “Doogie” Caldwell, 67, of Sweet Flag Estates, passed away Monday, December 13,...
Joseph Roger “Doogie” Caldwell, 67, of Akwesasne
Candles
Eleanor E. “Ellie” LaClair, 88, of Massena