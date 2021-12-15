Sharon A. Sykes, 78, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sharon A. Sykes, Watertown passed away December 12th at the Onondaga Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, Syracuse. She was 78 years old.

She was born July 5, 1943, in Watertown, the daughter to the late Ross Sykes.

Sharon worked for several years at Bomax Manufacturing in Watertown.

Surviving are her 2 sons, Timothy Sherbino, Watertown; Patrick Sherbino, Watertown; grandson, Brian Sherbino, Chaumont and her siblings, John Sykes, Shirley Call and Betty Beutel.

Besides her father she was predeceased by her companion, William Sherbino and several siblings.

It was her wishes to be cremated with no services.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com

