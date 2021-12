WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -High pressure will move off the coast and allow for clouds to move in from the west. Expect overnight lows near 30.

Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with showers likely during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 40′s.

Thursday will be mainly cloudy with the risk of showers. Highs will be in the upper 50′s.

