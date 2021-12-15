Advertisement

State to hold booster shot clinic at JCC this weekend

COVID-19 Booster Shots
COVID-19 Booster Shots(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A state-run COVID booster shot clinic is coming to Watertown this weekend.

Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chairman Scott Gray told 7 News the state will set up the clinic at Jefferson Community College’s gym.

Booster shots will be offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gray said the only thing not nailed down yet is if it will be held Saturday or Sunday.

Once the day is set, we’ll be sure to update you.

