State to hold booster shot clinic at JCC this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A state-run COVID booster shot clinic is coming to Watertown this weekend.

Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chairman Scott Gray told 7 News the state will set up the clinic at Jefferson Community College’s gym.

Booster shots will be offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gray said the only thing not nailed down yet is if it will be held Saturday or Sunday.

Once the day is set, we’ll be sure to update you.

