Advertisement

Subaru recall: chain can slip and break, causing power loss

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo the Subaru logo on the front grill of a 2019 Subaru...
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo the Subaru logo on the front grill of a 2019 Subaru Impreza sedan is displayed at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Subaru is recalling about 200,000 vehicles in the U.S. because a chain in the transmission can break, causing a loss of power.

The recall covers certain 2020 Legacy and Outback vehicles, as well as some 2019 and 2020 Ascent SUVs.

Subaru says in documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators that a programming error in the transmission control computer can let the clutch engage before the drive chain is clamped down.  If that happens, the chain slip and break.

Subaru says it has has no reports of crashes or injuries. Dealers will reprogram the transmission computer and inspect the chain guide. If they find damage, the transmission will be replaced.

Owners will be notified starting Feb. 7. The fix is expected to be ready in April.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sign on front door of Time Warp Tavern
Why one Watertown bar is checking vaccination cards at door
File photo of Tony Arquiett
Arquiett allegedly told police, ‘I had too much to drink’ before head-on crash
Pictures of Maryann Mooney Rondon and Rafael Rondon inside the Capitol building, presented in...
Watertown mother, son, charged in Jan. 6 riots, talked to feds for ‘multiple hours’
Firefighters respond to 581 Sissonville Road in town of Potsdam
Potsdam home damaged by morning fire
Face masks
Enforcing mask mandate is not that simple, says local lawmaker

Latest News

Final data on Pfizer's COVID-19 pill has been given to the FDA, as part of the company's...
Final data on COVID-19 pill released to FDA
President Joe Biden speaks at a Democratic National Committee holiday party, Tuesday, Dec. 14,...
Expanded child tax credit benefit nears lapse as December checks go out
Students walk on the Stanford University campus in Stanford, Calif, March 14, 2019. When...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing; Colleges go back to drawing board — again
Veteran Jefferson County legislator Phil Reed, seen here in a November, 2021 photo.
Reed will not chair Jefferson County legislature
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge...
Chauvin pleads guilty to federal charges in George Floyd’s death