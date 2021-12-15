Advertisement

Test your knowledge in regional Dairy Bowl

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Youths can test their knowledge of the dairy industry in a friendly competition.

Chris Yarnall is 4-H youth development educator with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County. He talked about a quiz-style competition called the North Country Regional Dairy Bowl.

You can watch his interview on 7 News This Morning in the video above.

The Dairy Bowl is open to ages 8-18. Winners of regional competitions will compete in the state Dairy Bowl at Cornell University.

Those interested should sign up before the first practice on Wednesday, January 19. The regional competition is Saturday, March 12.

Find out more at ccejefferson.org. You can call 315-788-8450, extension 244, or email cy328@cornell.edu.

