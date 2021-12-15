Advertisement

Warm today, even warmer tomorrow

By Les Shockley
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:45 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You will probably need a winter jacket for the morning and a rain jacket for the afternoon.

Temperatures start in the 20s and 30s under mostly cloudy skies.

It will be in the mid- to upper 40s with rain for the afternoon.

Rain will become more scattered by evening and could mix with some snow.

Temperatures actually warm up overnight. Some places will be in the low 50s by morning.

Thursday could be record shattering. It will be breezy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s.

It will be sunny, breezy and in the low 40s on Friday.

There’s a 70 percent chance of snow on Saturday. Highs will be in the low 30s.

It will be partly sunny and 28 on Sunday.

Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the 30s.

It will be in the 30s with a chance of mixed precipitation on Tuesday.

