Watertown students make, launch rockets through Space Force program

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Students in the Watertown City School District are in for some “out of this world” lessons this week.

Fourth graders at all five elementary schools are spending the week learning about space through building and launching their own rocket ships and speaking with members of the Space Force.

The interactive lessons are offered through the Space Force’s STEM to Space program, with a goal to highlight the importance of science, technology, engineering and math in space and in every day life.

“I hope that it inspires them to continue to pursue science and engineering courses, and other advanced courses as a path to some target that they develop for themselves in the future,” said Lisa Blank, director of STEM programs.

The district was awarded a $750,000 grant from the Department of Defense Education Activity in October to do lessons like this and meet people in the workforce.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.