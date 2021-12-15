William A. “Bill” Barbarito, 95, of Philadelphia

William A. “Bill” Barbarito, 95, of Holkins Rd., passed away, Sunday, December 12, 2021 at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY. (Funeral Home)

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - William A. “Bill” Barbarito, 95, of Holkins Rd., passed away, Sunday, December 12, 2021 at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY.

Born on May 16, 1926 in Manhattan, NY, he was a son of Michael and Elizabeth Pfeiffer Barbarito and attended school in Manhattan, NY.

In 1948, he married Betty E. McKeever in Philadelphia, NY.

Bill worked on Fort Drum as a security police officer and the plumbing shop for many years. He also worked for the NYS Dept. of Transportation, for a time and farmed on the Holkins Rd.

He enjoyed dancing on Saturday nights at the Philadelphia American Legion and spending time at Norm’s Lounge, Philadelphia, NY.

Survivors include his wife of 72 years, Betty; a son, James Barbarito, Philadelphia, NY; grandchildren, Shawn and Casey Barbarito, Philadelphia, NY, Brandon and Jennifer Barbarito, OR, Justin Barbarito, Brownville, NY, Trevor Barbarito, Philadelphia, NY, Cody Barbarito, Philadelphia, NY; great-grandchildren, Kayla, Chaya, Vincent, Brayden, Bella and Zane; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

His parents, a son, William A. Barbarito, II, a great-grandson, Nathaniel Barbarito, and several brothers and sisters all passed away previously.

There will be no services at this time. Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

Donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.

