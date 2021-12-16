Advertisement

Another death, 121 new COVID cases reported in SLC

wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County reported 121 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, and one more death.

There are now 792 active cases of the virus in St. Lawrence County. There were 29 people hospitalized Thursday.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been 16,536 cases of COVID in St. Lawrence County, and a total of 152 deaths.

In Jefferson County, 66 new cases were reported Thursday, bringing the pandemic total to 14,428.

No new deaths were reported in Jefferson County, but the number of people hospitalized increased by four, to 28.

510 people were in isolation Thursday in Jefferson County.

Lewis County reported 21 new cases, with the number of people hospitalized growing by one, to nine. The number of people in isolation was 128.

Since the pandemic began, Lewis County has had 4,214 cases, and 38 deaths. There were no new deaths Thursday.

