Candie S. Hayward, 43, of Watertown, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse after a short battle with cancer. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Candie S. Hayward, 43, of Watertown, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse after a short battle with cancer.

She was born, May 28, 1978, and raised in Watertown, NY. She married Michael Hayward and they spent time in several states where he was stationed while serving in the United States Army. The marriage ended in divorce.

Candie loved her children and grandchildren with all her heart. She grew to love the country life and enjoyed her Middle Road friends. She was an animal lover and never passed up the opportunity to pet or cuddle them.

Candie is survived by her loving fiancé, Kyle Staplin, Watertown; four sons Benjamen (Marissa), Duane, Joshua, and Christopher Hayward; and two grandchildren, Nicole and Hunter Hayward, all of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. Two sisters, Ruth Knight, Virginia, and Roxanne Lewis, Watertown; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Her fiancé and family would like to express their appreciation to the friends and family that have been so helpful and supportive during her illness. Also to the medical staff at Upstate Medical Center for the care and comfort she received after her diagnosis, and in her final days.

There will be no calling hours or service at this time. She will be cremated with burial in the future. A celebration of life will be held privately for friends and family. Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.