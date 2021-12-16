Christine A. Whitmarsh, 71, of Russell

Christine A. Whitmarsh, age 71, of Russell, passed away on December 15, 2021 at home under the care of her family and hospice. (Funeral Home)

RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - Christine A. Whitmarsh, age 71, of Russell, passed away on December 15, 2021 at home under the care of her family and hospice.

Her family will have a Celebration of Life held at a later date. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Edwards. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Christine was born on October 19, 1950 in Potsdam to the late Joseph E. and Florence E. (Backus) Bigwarfe. She graduated from Knox Memorial School in 1968 and married John M. Whitmarsh on March 8, 1969.

Christine had worked at Dairy Queen, the Gray Lanes Bowling Alley in Canton, and Noble Shoe Store in Canton before working as a Secretary for Knox Memorial School and later for Edwards Knox Central School until her retirement.

Christine was an excellent cook who enjoyed her family. She loved being with her grandson and helped take care of him when he was young. She and John used to bowl and ride motorcycle. Christine was a member of the Amvets, Post 11 Auxiliary in Dekalb Junction and a former member of the Russell Rescue Squad.

She is survived by her husband, John Whitmarsh, Sr., two sons and daughters-in-law, John (Erin) Whitmarsh Jr, and Joshua R. (Kate) Whitmarsh, grandson, Tyler Whitmarsh, and five siblings, Judy (Charles) Perry, Lex Kerr, Joseph (Edith) Bigwarfe, Dean (Vicki) Bigwarfe, and Tracy (Gary) Enslow.

She is predeceased by her parents and three siblings, Arlene Allen, Gene Bigwarfe, and Mary Perry.

Donations in memory of Christine may be made to Gouverneur Breast Cancer Fund, PO Box 64, Gouverneur NY 13642, Ryan’s Wish Foundation, PO Box 326, Gouverneur NY 13642, or Jerry’s Run for Cancer, 3788 Co. Rt. 6, Hammond NY 13646 or www.jerrysrunforcancer.org.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.