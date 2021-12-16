Clarence A. Jobson, 90, of Watertown

Clarence A. Jobson, 90, formerly of Brainard St., Watertown, passed away December 13, 2021 at the Samaritan Summit Village where he had been a resident. (Funeral Home)

He was born on June 25, 1931 in Mallorytown, Ontario, Canada, son of Fred and Edith (Ireland) Jobson. Clarence grew up in Canada where he was a member of the Air Cadets and his family owned and operated a farm.

The family moved to the United States in 1947, establishing a farm outside of LaFargeville, N.Y. He attended LaFargeville High School where he met his high school sweetheart, Margaret Shirley Greenwood, who moved from Wolfe Island, Ontario, Canada the year before (1946). He graduated in 1948 and married his love, Shirley, on October 27, 1951 in Evans Mills, N.Y. Always holding hands, they’ve shown us the beauty and strength of 70 years of everlasting love!

Clarence worked hard all of his life! He and Shirley worked on Timmerman’s Farm, LaFargeville, N.Y., living in an apartment above Rex’s General Store. They often took Linda & Diane to the store where the owners put candies in the pockets of the dolls’ dresses.

In 1958, Clarence and Shirley moved the family to Hancock St, Watertown, N.Y., as he began a new job at NY Air Brake. Due to Clarence’s work schedule, they moved into the house at midnight, causing the new neighbors anxiety and wonder about the family moving in next door. It took no time at all for Clarence & Shirley to be welcomed and to make their family a part of this warm neighborhood.

After that, Clarence joined Stebbins Engineering & Manufacturing Company, retiring as a Production Foreman after 40 years. He retired in 1996.

Clarence had a passion for cars and boats. He shared that passion with his oldest daughter, Linda. Either one of them could tell you the year, make, and model of any car they met on the road. In the old days, Clarence fixed his own cars, He even rebuilt the engine in a 1962 Chevy Impala!

Apparently, waiting for a son to be born, he attempted to share his love for hunting & fishing with his three daughters. They admit that they never enjoyed hunting or fishing, but did it to spend quality time with “Dad”. When his son, Larry, came along, the girls were off the hook!

Clarence & Shirley loved dancing! When the children were young, the whole family (even baby Larry in a bassinet) went to a town barn almost every Saturday! That is where Linda, Diane, & Kay learned the art of square dancing! Shirley sat down while Clarence took the hand of one of his daughters to do-si-do! Kay says “Dad” taught her to waltz as she stood on his toes. Clarence & Shirley were members of the Round & Square Dance Club, dancing one or two times a week in their matching square dance outfits made by Diane.

Clarence was a lifetime member of the North Side Improvement League where he & Shirley volunteered many hours, especially serving dinners for many special events. Clarence also was a former member of the Watertown Elks Lodge. He joined the Elks Lodge when it was on the corner of Stone & Arcade Streets.

Among his survivors are his beloved wife, for over 70 years, M. Shirley Jobson, Watertown; three children, Diane (Patrick) Hayes, Clayton, NY, Kay (Joseph) Woodward, Watertown, NY, Larry (Karen) Jobson (who “Dad” served as Best Man at their wedding), Watertown, NY; six grandchildren, Paul (Megan) Hayes, Mark (Aimee) Hayes, Jason (Sara) Hayes, Megan (Andrew) Thomas, Victoria Woodward, Emily (Jimmy) Baker; seven great grandchildren: Eily & Wesley Hayes, Teaghan & Brantley Hayes, Kallen & Beckett Thomas, and Eli Baker; a sister and brother-in-law, Geraldine (David) Brass, Rodman; sisters and brothers-in-law, Elaine Jobson, FL, Margaret Eileen & Edgar Baker, FL, Louise & Bob Lyman, FL, and Lorne & Virginia Greenwood, SC; several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Clarence was predeceased by a daughter, Linda Valenteen, two brothers, Gordon and Gene Jobson, and Gene’s wife, Polly.

In 1964, the family moved to Brainard Street, inheriting a poodle named Marcel. Clarence & Shirley lived there for over 55 years. There has always been a dog in the house! From dogs they owned themselves to family dogs that stayed with them. They spoiled them with table food for breakfast, lunch, and dinner!

