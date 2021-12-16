Date set for state-run booster clinic at JCC

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The date for a state-run COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic has been nailed down.

We previously reported it could be Saturday or Sunday. Officials confirmed Thursday morning that it would be on Sunday, December 19.

It’s scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jefferson Community College gymnasium.

It’s unclear as of Thursday morning if Pfizer or Moderna boosters -- or both -- will be offered.

