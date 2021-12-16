Advertisement

Did clean-up at old call center work? We’ll know soon.

Plans for YMCA aquatics and community center
Plans for YMCA aquatics and community center(WWNY)
By Emily Griffin
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Did crews get all of a toxin out of what will be the new YMCA Aquatics and Community Center in Watertown?

The answer should be known next week.

Thousands of square feet of an old call center building on Arsenal Street contained the hazardous material known as PCBs. Cleaning it up hasn’t been cheap, around $2 million.

At the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency (JCIDA) meeting Thursday, officials said they believe that by Monday they’ll know if the toxin is all gone. If it is, the YMCA project can move forward - and new cement can be poured.

Also Thursday, the JCIDA extended its lease with the YMCA until February. It was going to expire mid-January, but the extension was given because of the discovery of the PCB problem.

The YMCA plans an expansive pool and fitness center for the building. It would include a full-service wellness center, two pools, a running track, and multipurpose courts, as well as group exercise and children’s spaces.

