Advertisement

Fitness with Jamie: a bigger loop

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fitness expert Jamie Kalk has a new exercise band loop, a larger one than what we’ve see her demonstrate before.

The larger size means there’s more you can do with it. She shows us three options in the video. Just remember to keep your belly button pulled in tight to your spine.

If you want to learn about other exercises you can do with the large loop -- or just want to know where she got it -- you can email her at befitforlife73@gmail.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force says it executed a search warrant Wednesday morning at the Royal...
Police search 3 smoke shops for drugs
Sign on front door of Time Warp Tavern
Why one Watertown bar is checking vaccination cards at door
Dozens of protesters gathered on the lawn of the Jefferson County Legislature building Tuesday...
Mask protestors turn out for cancelled meeting
File photo of Tony Arquiett
Arquiett allegedly told police, ‘I had too much to drink’ before head-on crash
Seaway Valley Ambulance Squad
Ambulance squad may be forced to stop responding to reservation

Latest News

Fitness with Jamie: a bigger loop
Morning Checkup: Samaritan & Roswell Park Care Network
Morning Checkup: Samaritan & Roswell Park Care Network
COVID-19 Omicron Variant
Cornell moves online, suspects spread of omicron variant
Dozens of protesters gathered on the lawn of the Jefferson County Legislature building Tuesday...
Mask protestors turn out for cancelled meeting