Four officers injured at Gouverneur Correctional Facility, union says

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Four correctional officers at the state prison in Gouverneur were injured in a confrontation with inmates earlier this month, according to the union that represents the officers.

The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association says it comes as assaults on staff reached record levels since the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision started keeping track.

The latest incident was December 6 when some inmates refused to stand in their living quarters for the officers to count them.

Four of them became combative and had to be subdued and handcuffed.

The injured officers were treated by prison medical staff. One officer had a swollen knee, a second had a cut to his thigh, a third had neck and face swelling, and the fourth had lower back pain.

“As we close out 2021, the prevalent theme has been the rise in assaults on staff and the lack of action taken by DOCCS to address it,” union regional vice president Bryan Hluska said. “We undoubtedly will surpass 1200 assaults on staff for the first time since DOCCS was mandated to report attacks.”

Hluska said the number of assaults is unacceptable and needs to be addressed.

“Instead of closing prisons and touting the savings, that money should be put into resources designed to keep staff safe,” he said.

