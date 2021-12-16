WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Grace L. La Patra, 98, Watertown, passed away Wednesday December 15th, 2021 at the Samaritan Summit Village with the comfort knowing her niece and nephew were at her bedside.

Graveside services will be held for the convenience of the family in Glenwood Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

Grace was born in Watertown January 13th, 1923. She was the last surviving child to Fred and Nora Rivers La Patra. She is survived by her nieces and nephews and their families.

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com.

