WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Helen L. Bahou, 94, of Watertown, NY, passed away December 15th, after an extended illness.

She was born in Watertown, NY, on September 5, 1927, the daughter of Samuel and Najiy (Abdo)(Aboud) Bahou.

Helen was preceded in death by two brothers, Stundy (Louise) Aboud and Victor (Peggy) Bahou, and three sisters, Mae (Richard) Ofiesh, Victoria (Hab) Kattouf, Pauline (Roy) Farah, and beloved nephews, Elia R. Ofiesh, Gregory M. Kattouf, and Nicholas Hanna.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews who were like children to her: Antone (Jackie) Aboud, Joanne (Tom) McGahagan, David (Kim) Aboud, Barb (Mike) Milligan, Carole Bahou, Sylvia Hanna, Ted (Jeannie Marie) Kattouf, Tom (Melanie) Kattouf, Timothy (Jackie) Farah, Linda Ofiesh, Jean Ofiesh and their families. She is also survived by five godchildren: George Thomas Kattouf, Sophia (Hanna) Mooney, Robin Lasky, Christina McGahagan, Timothy Farah and numerous extended family members and wonderful friends. Helen is also survived by her beloved fur baby and companion, Maya, who brought her great joy and delight.

Helen graduated from Watertown High School in 1945, although she spent most of her senior year at Altoona Area High School in Altoona, PA, where she had temporarily moved to help her sister Vickie whose husband was deployed during World War II. Helen worked in the family store, Aboud & Bahou Market on East Main Street in Watertown, until its closing in 1971. She then spent the next twenty years working at the Department of Welfare until her retirement in 1991.

She was a life-long member of Trinity Episcopal Church. She was also a member of the Daughters of the Nile, and served as its Queen of the Cairo Temple in 1971.

She enjoyed going to concerts, plays, traveling and attending family gatherings, especially family reunions. She also enjoyed weekly luncheons with her friends.

The last of her siblings and a very generous and loving woman, Helen will be missed greatly by her family and friends.

Helen’s family thanks her loving caregivers who made it possible for Helen to spend her last months in the comfort of her home surrounded by her many memories: Gina, Mona, Analyn, Bob and Chris.

Friends will be received from 5:00 – 8:00 pm on Sunday, December 19th, at the Cleveland Funeral Home, 404 Sherman Street, Watertown, NY. The funeral will take place on Monday, December 20th, at 10 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 227 Sherman Street in Watertown with the Reverend Molly Payne-Hardin officiating.

Contributions may be made in Helen’s honor to your local humane society or to the charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com.

