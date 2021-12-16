Hockey players from 6 schools come together at IHC

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A high school hockey team at Immaculate Heart has players from six different schools.

The Cavaliers are featuring a new coach, Adam Roberts. He’s no stranger to the Immaculate Heart program, having been an assistant coach with the team.

The hockey team is under the Immaculate Heart banner but the roster consists of players from Watertown, Indian River, General Brown, Carthage, Beaver River along with immaculate heart.

Roberts’ job is to mesh all this talent together.

The players are looking forward to being a part of this grand plan of bringing these schools together.

The schedule is certainly a tough one in Section III.

Roberts is like a scientist looking for the right formula for success.

Potsdam hosted St. Lawrence Central in NAC boys’ hockey.

The goalies dominated the first period. Freshman Chase Rozler stops two shots for Potsdam. Junior Jake Strawzer kept the score 0-0 for the Larries.

In the second period, Connor Provost sets up Kade Hayes for the screen shot at the blue line. It’s 1-0 Larries.

Less than seven minutes later, Ashton Adams at the net, wraps his shot around the goalie and it’s 2-0 St. Lawrence.

Two minutes later, with the Larries short-handed, Andrew Lamora gets the fast break and fires the riser to score.

Adams netted a hat trick and Strawser registered a 22-save shutout as St. Lawrence Central beat Potsdam 5-0.

Wednesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

South Jefferson, Watertown – postponed

Immaculate Heart 53, Alexandria 39

St. Lawrence Central 53, Colton-Pierrepont 39

Girls’ high school basketball

South Jefferson 63, Watertown 20

Thousand Islands 57, Sackets Harbor 24

Chateaugay 50, Parishville-Hopkinton 26

Gouverneur 53, St. Lawrence Central 39

Boy’s high school hockey

Liverpool 1, Immaculate Heart 1

St. Lawrence Central 5, Potsdam 0

Massena 3, Islanders 1

Malone 5, Plattsburgh 5

Girls’ high school hockey

Malone, Canton – postponed

Massena 5, Potsdam 3

High school volleyball

South Jefferson 3, Thousand Islands 0

High school wrestling

General Brown 40, South Jefferson-Sandy Creek 26

Malone 54, Canton 18

Massena 33, OFA 24

