Man accused in knifepoint robbery

Tyson Bombard
Tyson Bombard(Canton Police Department)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Brooklyn man is being held in St. Lawrence County jail after he allegedly robbed a Canton convenience store at knifepoint early Thursday morning.

Canton village police say 20-year-old Tyson Bombard allegedly displayed a hunting knife to the cashier at the Sunoco store on Main Street shortly before 1:30 a.m. and demanded money from the cash register.

Police say he fled the store on foot with the money and was quickly found on Riverside Drive, where he arrested with help from sheriff’s deputies and state police.

Both cash and knife were recovered.

Bombard was charged with first-degree robbery and arraigned in Canton town court. He is being held in county jail on $10,000 bail or $40,000 bond.

Police say they believe Bombard has been living in the area for some time, something he would not confirm.

