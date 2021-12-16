WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Margaret Ann “Maggie” Salter, 71, Watertown, passed away Friday, December 10th, 2021 at the Erie County Hospital, Buffalo.

The funeral will be 12 noon Monday December 20th, 2021 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery. Calling hours are Monday from 10 am until the time of the service at the funeral home.

She is survived by two daughters Jennifer Salter, Watertown and Teresa Salter; her brothers and sisters Christine (Mitchell) Savage, Marion (Dave) Sabel, Dorothy (James) Woodward, Bert (Cheryl) Davis, Wayne (Karen) Davis and Clifford Davis, Jr.; many nieces and nephews. Her mother Irene Wagner and two sisters and one brother predeceased her.

Margaret was born in Watertown, June 28, 1950. She married George H. Salter. He passed away September 23rd, 2012.

Margaret worked as a nurse’s aid at Mercy Hospital for many years. She enjoyed crocheting, reading and watching television during her retirement.

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

