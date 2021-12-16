Martha C. Thomas, 63, of Alexandria Bay

Martha C. Thomas, 63 passed away at Tuesday evening at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. (Funeral Home)

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Martha C. Thomas, 63 passed away at Tuesday evening at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.

She was born December 24, 1957 in Riverhead, NY, daughter of Charles and Thelma Smith Scott. She graduated from Alexandria Central High School. She married Merritt L. “Bud” Thomas on November 9, 2002, in Alexandria Bay.

Martha worked as a waitress for various local restaurants, most notably, the North Star, in Alexandria Bay. She was a skilled pool player and enjoyed playing bingo.

Besides her husband Bud, she is survived by her daughter Brandy (Luke) Turner, Harrison, OH, a brother, Charles Scott, Alexandria Bay, three sisters, Brenda (Tony) Cullen, Redwood, Deidre (David) Bendle, Alexandria Bay, and Charlotte (Mark) LaShomb, Clayton. She was predeceased by her parents, and a brother, Robin Scott.

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service and Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.