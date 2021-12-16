Advertisement

Martha C. Thomas, 63, of Alexandria Bay

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Martha C. Thomas, 63 passed away at Tuesday evening at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.
Martha C. Thomas, 63 passed away at Tuesday evening at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.(Funeral Home)

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Martha C. Thomas, 63 passed away at Tuesday evening at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.

She was born December 24, 1957 in Riverhead, NY, daughter of Charles and Thelma Smith Scott. She graduated from Alexandria Central High School. She married Merritt L. “Bud” Thomas on November 9, 2002, in Alexandria Bay.

Martha worked as a waitress for various local restaurants, most notably, the North Star, in Alexandria Bay. She was a skilled pool player and enjoyed playing bingo.

Besides her husband Bud, she is survived by her daughter Brandy (Luke) Turner, Harrison, OH, a brother, Charles Scott, Alexandria Bay, three sisters, Brenda (Tony) Cullen, Redwood, Deidre (David) Bendle, Alexandria Bay, and Charlotte (Mark) LaShomb, Clayton. She was predeceased by her parents, and a brother, Robin Scott.

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service and Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Richard G. Covell, 80, of Jackson II Road, Carthage, NY, passed away December 14, 2021 at...
Richard G. Covell, 80, of Carthage
Dr. Philip Neisser was named SUNY Potsdam's 'Officer In Charge' Thursday.
SUNY Potsdam alum to be ‘officer-in-charge’ at college
Helen L. Bahou, 94, of Watertown, NY, passed away December 15th, after an extended illness.
Helen L. Bahou, 94, of Watertown
Candles
Grace L. La Patra, 98, Watertown

Obituaries

Candles
Margaret Ann “Maggie” Salter, 71, Watertown
Christine A. Whitmarsh, age 71, of Russell, passed away on December 15, 2021 at home under the...
Christine A. Whitmarsh, 71, of Russell
wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
Another death, 121 new COVID cases reported in SLC
Clarence A. Jobson, 90, formerly of Brainard St., Watertown, passed away December 13, 2021 at...
Clarence A. Jobson, 90, of Watertown
Candie S. Hayward, 43, of Watertown, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Upstate...
Candie S. Hayward, 43, of Watertown
Lawrence R. Cook, age 62, of Gouverneur, and formerly of Russell, passed away on Tuesday,...
Lawrence R. Cook, 62, of Gouverneur