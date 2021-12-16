Millions coming north to fix bridges

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Millions of dollars in state money will fix deteriorating north country bridges.

The money - $27 million - is from the state’s “Bridge NY” program. Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties are all getting a share of that money.

One example: $1.7 million to replace the Oxbow-Rossie bridge in the Town of Antwerp.

“The state and us and the county, we are working closely to try and keep up with maintenance,” said Allen Drake, who represents the Antwerp area on the Jefferson County legislature.

In all, Drake says, three bridges in his area will be fixed.

“Just in the town of Antwerp alone, the county is going to do that this year or next year - and we have one going into the village of Evans Mills, so there is a lot of construction going on,” Drake said.

The county also received more than $2 million to improve Weaver Road Bridge in the town of Ellisburg. Right now, that bridge is closed to the public.

In St. Lawrence County, $4.8 million will be spent to replace the Lazy River Road bridge over the Grasse River, near Hermon.

“The structure actually received a yellow flag from the state of New York, who inspects the structures,” said St. Lawrence County Highway Superintendent Donald Chambers, who said part of the problem with the bridge is due to the foundation becoming corroded from winter road salting.

Chambers said he’s excited to get the project underway “not only from the structural aspect, but we are bringing the safety of the approach roadway and the bridge up to modern standards.”

Chambers says they are still in the preliminary design stages but with the funds now obtained from the state, they hope to break ground on the project in 2023.

