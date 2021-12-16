Advertisement

Officials: Astroworld victims died from compression asphyxia

FILE - Visitors cast shadows at a memorial to the victims of the Astroworld concert in Houston...
FILE - Visitors cast shadows at a memorial to the victims of the Astroworld concert in Houston on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.(AP Photo/Robert Bumsted, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Officials say the 10 people who lost their lives in a massive crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston died from compression asphyxia.

Medical examiners with the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences announced the cause and manner of deaths for the victims on Thursday. Officials had to wait several weeks following the Nov. 5 concert by rap superstar Travis Scott for additional test results before making final determinations.

The 10 people who died were among 50,000 who had attended the festival. The youngest victim was 9-year-old Ezra Blount.

The others who died ranged in age from 14 to 27.

Medical examiners said contributing factors in one man’s death were cocaine, methamphetamine and ethanol, a form of alcohol.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force says it executed a search warrant Wednesday morning at the Royal...
Police search 3 smoke shops for drugs
Sign on front door of Time Warp Tavern
Why one Watertown bar is checking vaccination cards at door
Dozens of protesters gathered on the lawn of the Jefferson County Legislature building Tuesday...
Mask protestors turn out for cancelled meeting
File photo of Tony Arquiett
Arquiett allegedly told police, ‘I had too much to drink’ before head-on crash
Harrisville Health Center
Effort to keep LCHS in Harrisville fails; town officials resign

Latest News

FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
Potter’s ex-chief: ‘I saw no violation’ of policy by officer
Extreme weather barreled through the Midwest on Wednesday, as Kentucky still reels in the...
'Unprecedented' storms slam US heartland
Plans for YMCA aquatics and community center
Did clean-up at old call center work? We’ll know soon.
Night falls at the the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.
$2T bill stalled, Senate Dems seem ready to move on for now
A member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19...
CDC panel recommends Pfizer, Moderna vaccines over J&J shot