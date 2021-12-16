Advertisement

Ogdensburg mayor found not guilty in harassment case

Mike Skelly
Mike Skelly(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FOWLER, New York (WWNY) - A town judge has found Ogdensburg Mayor Mike Skelly not guilty of harassment in a scuffle outside city hall last year.

Fowler Court Judge Tim Knowlton ruled that the prosecution failed to prove their case when they accused Skelly of shoving then-firefighter Gerald Mack to the ground while the mayor was entering city hall for a council meeting.

Skelly had been charged with second-degree harassment.

The mayor’s attorney, Peter Dumas, said “justice is done.”

The judge had reserved his decision after listening to two hours of testimony at a bench trial last week.

In his ruling, Knowlton said more evidence is needed to prove Skelly committed second-degree harassment “than mere words uttered in anger and annoyance.”

He said that even physical contact shown in a video during the trial “is not sufficient in itself to establish an intent to commit the offense of 2nd-degree harassment.”

We’ve reached out to the mayor for comment.

