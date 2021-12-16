Richard G. Covell, 80, of Carthage

Richard G. Covell, 80, of Jackson II Road, Carthage, NY, passed away December 14, 2021 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. (Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Richard G. Covell, 80, of Jackson II Road, Carthage, NY, passed away December 14, 2021 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

He was born on August 12, 1941 in Rome, NY, son of Charles and Mary (Walters) Covell. He attended Carthage Central School and following school he served in the US Air Force.

He married Maxine R. Farmer, of Great Bend, on November 10, 1962 at the Whoolworth United Methodist Church.

Richard worked for St. Regis Paper Mill, as a Mill Wright for over 40 years, retiring when the company closed. Following his retirement he enjoyed volunteering at the Urban Mission and MeMe’s Diner in Felts Mills. He was a member of the American Legion in Carthage, enjoyed hunting, woodworking and was a jack of all trades. He coached peewee baseball in Great Bend when his children were younger and he played slow-pitch softball for the Whistle Stop for many years.

Among his survivors are his wife of 59 years, Maxine R. Covell; a son and daughter in law, Richard G. (Cheryl) Covell Jr., Perry, NY; three daughters and a son in law, Robin M. Merritt, Watertown, Roxanna M. Smith and her companion Charlie Harwood, Watertown, Renee M. (John) Silva-Ybarra, Southlake, TX; 11 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by a son, Russell “Rusty” Covell on April 26, 1992, a sister, Carol Hedden and two brothers, Charles and Ronald Covell.

Calling hours will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, December 20th at the Bruce Funeral Home, 131 Maple St., Black River. A Celebration of Life will follow on Monday, at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial with military honors will be at a later date in the Black River Cemetery.

Donations in Richards’s memory may be made to Make A Wish Foundation, American Cancer Society, Ronald McDonald House or to a charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.brucefh.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.