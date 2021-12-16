Stefanik campaign: ‘No communications with the White House to release’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There are ‘no communications with the White House to release,’ an advisor to congresswoman Elise Stefanik said in a statement Thursday, one day after Stefanik was challenged to make public “any phone calls, emails or text messages she had with members of the Trump Administration between Election Day 2020 and the January 6 riots at the Capitol.”

In a statement issued under the name of Alex DeGrasse, senior advIsor to Stefanik, DeGrasse stated “Sorry to disappoint our desperate Democrat opponents, but there are no communications with the White House to release.

“Shame on the media and desperate North Country Anti-Trump Democrat candidates for pushing this Pelosi propaganda,” DeGrasse said in the statement.

On Wednesday, Matt Castelli, one of the four Democrats running against Stefanik, raised the question of whether Stefanik was in touch with the White House between election day and the riots of January 6.

Castelli challenged Stefanik after members of the House January 6 committee revealed that members of congress were in communication with former President Trump’s administration in the run-up to January 6.

“Did she have advance knowledge of the January 6th attack? Did she coordinate with the White House on her vote to decertify the election results on January 6th? What steps did she take with the former President Trump or the White House to stop the attack?” Castelli said in a statement Wednesday.

“I call on Rep. Stefanik to release to the public any and all correspondence – including e-mails, notes, phone records, and text messages – between Rep. Stefanik, her office, and her staff with the Trump White House between November 3, 2020 and January 6, 2021.”

DeGrasse, Thursday, reiterated a charge he made against Castelli Wednesday.

“The Stefanik campaign is calling on Matt Castelli to release all communications and documents when he worked on President Obama’s staff and is widely known to be involved in the illegal spying on the Trump campaign and the efforts for a coup against President Trump.”

