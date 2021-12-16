Advertisement

Stefanik campaign: ‘No communications with the White House to release’

Matt Castelli
Matt Castelli(WWNY)
By Jeff Cole and Scott Atkinson
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There are ‘no communications with the White House to release,’ an advisor to congresswoman Elise Stefanik said in a statement Thursday, one day after Stefanik was challenged to make public “any phone calls, emails or text messages she had with members of the Trump Administration between Election Day 2020 and the January 6 riots at the Capitol.”

In a statement issued under the name of Alex DeGrasse, senior advIsor to Stefanik, DeGrasse stated “Sorry to disappoint our desperate Democrat opponents, but there are no communications with the White House to release.

“Shame on the media and desperate North Country Anti-Trump Democrat candidates for pushing this Pelosi propaganda,” DeGrasse said in the statement.

On Wednesday, Matt Castelli, one of the four Democrats running against Stefanik, raised the question of whether Stefanik was in touch with the White House between election day and the riots of January 6.

Castelli challenged Stefanik after members of the House January 6 committee revealed that members of congress were in communication with former President Trump’s administration in the run-up to January 6.

“Did she have advance knowledge of the January 6th attack? Did she coordinate with the White House on her vote to decertify the election results on January 6th? What steps did she take with the former President Trump or the White House to stop the attack?” Castelli said in a statement Wednesday.

“I call on Rep. Stefanik to release to the public any and all correspondence – including e-mails, notes, phone records, and text messages – between Rep. Stefanik, her office, and her staff with the Trump White House between November 3, 2020 and January 6, 2021.”

DeGrasse, Thursday, reiterated a charge he made against Castelli Wednesday.

“The Stefanik campaign is calling on Matt Castelli to release all communications and documents when he worked on President Obama’s staff and is widely known to be involved in the illegal spying on the Trump campaign and the efforts for a coup against President Trump.”

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force says it executed a search warrant Wednesday morning at the Royal...
Police search 3 smoke shops for drugs
Sign on front door of Time Warp Tavern
Why one Watertown bar is checking vaccination cards at door
Dozens of protesters gathered on the lawn of the Jefferson County Legislature building Tuesday...
Mask protestors turn out for cancelled meeting
File photo of Tony Arquiett
Arquiett allegedly told police, ‘I had too much to drink’ before head-on crash
Harrisville Health Center
Effort to keep LCHS in Harrisville fails; town officials resign

Latest News

wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
Another death, 121 new COVID cases reported in SLC
Plans for YMCA aquatics and community center
Did clean-up at old call center work? We’ll know soon.
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik Thursday, addressing a crowd in Ogdensburg at a rally to keep the...
Stefanik, at O’burg event, claims Albany ‘war on law enforcement’
The billboard outside the state office building in Watertown New York, showing a record high...
Warm enough? New high set for this day in December