Advertisement

Stefanik, at O’burg event, claims Albany ‘war on law enforcement’

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik Thursday, addressing a crowd in Ogdensburg at a rally to keep the...
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik Thursday, addressing a crowd in Ogdensburg at a rally to keep the Ogdensburg Correctional Facility open.(Source: WWNY)
By Scott Atkinson
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - During a rally in support of the Ogdensburg Correctional Facility Thursday, north country congresswoman Elise Stefanik blamed the closing on “Albany’s war on law enforcement.”

The Hochul administration announced in early November the closing of the facility, as one of six state prisons scheduled to be shut down March 10.

In November, Ogdensburg had 158 inmates, and a capacity of 557. The state cited declining population as the reason for the closing.

“This is a disgrace, that the governor of New York state would make this announcement right before the holidays,” Stefanik said at the rally and press conference.

“This is part of the governor’s mansion attack on the north country,” she said.

“These are the same leaders who embraced defunding the police. These are the same leaders who want to attack law enforcement at every level, whether it’s corrections officers, whether it’s our sheriff’s, whether its our NYPD,” Stefanik told the crowd.

Hochul has explicitly said she does not support defunding the police, and that her administration does not, though her Lieutenant Governor reportedly released a statement in support of defunding the police, and Hochul reportedly named a man to her administration who supported cutting the budget of the New York Police Department by $3 billion.

Both Stefanik and state Senator Patty Ritchie said Hochul should come to Ogdensburg.

“The least you could do would be get in your car, travel up here, tour the facility and talk to the people you’re affecting,” Ritchie said.

The closure of the Ogdensburg facility won’t result in any lay-offs, but the people employed there will have to move to other prisons across the state.

“Guess what Governor Hochul, we’re New Yorkers too, and ripping 300 jobs and families away from their loved ones, especially right before Christmas, is not fighting like hell for New Yorkers. It’s the wrong thing to do,” Ritchie said.

Ritchie scoffed at the state’s pledge to find a reuse for the facility, pointing out the state has abandoned the buildings of the old psychiatric center.

“The buildings up there are falling down. It’s been over 20 years.”

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force says it executed a search warrant Wednesday morning at the Royal...
Police search 3 smoke shops for drugs
Sign on front door of Time Warp Tavern
Why one Watertown bar is checking vaccination cards at door
Dozens of protesters gathered on the lawn of the Jefferson County Legislature building Tuesday...
Mask protestors turn out for cancelled meeting
File photo of Tony Arquiett
Arquiett allegedly told police, ‘I had too much to drink’ before head-on crash
Harrisville Health Center
Effort to keep LCHS in Harrisville fails; town officials resign

Latest News

The billboard outside the state office building in Watertown New York, showing a record high...
Warm enough? New high set for this day in December
Gouverneur Correctional Facility
Four officers injured at Gouverneur Correctional Facility, union says
Mike Skelly
Ogdensburg mayor found not guilty in harassment case
COVID-19 Booster Shots
Date set for state-run booster clinic at JCC