SUNY Potsdam alum to be ‘officer-in-charge’ at college

Dr. Philip Neisser was named SUNY Potsdam's 'Officer In Charge' Thursday.(Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A SUNY Potsdam alumnus will take over as officer-in-charge of the college.

Dr. Philip Neisser was appointed to the job Thursday. He’ll start January 10. Not only an alum, Neisser spent 29 years as a faculty member at Suny Potsdam, before becoming SUNY Canton’s Dean of the School of Business and Liberal Arts in 2018.

A national search for the college’s next president will start in the spring. The college’s last president, Dr. John Graham, died unexpectedly at the end of November.

