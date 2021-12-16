Warm enough? New high set for this day in December

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s warm in the north country Thursday, warm enough for Watertown to easily set a new high temperature record.

The old record of 54 degrees, set in 1971, fell Thursday morning. By early Thursday afternoon, the billboard outside the state office building on Washington Street read 62 degrees.

That’s the best news, weather-wise. Temperatures were expected to drop Thursday afternoon, with wind gusts up to nearly 40 miles per hour, and rain possible, though not a lot.

Since it’s December, there is snow in the forecast. How much? THe most specific the National WEather Service will get is the possibility of “several inches.”

