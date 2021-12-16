Advertisement

Warm enough? New high set for this day in December

The billboard outside the state office building in Watertown New York, showing a record high...
The billboard outside the state office building in Watertown New York, showing a record high temperature for December 16.(Source: WWNY)
By Scott Atkinson
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s warm in the north country Thursday, warm enough for Watertown to easily set a new high temperature record.

The old record of 54 degrees, set in 1971, fell Thursday morning. By early Thursday afternoon, the billboard outside the state office building on Washington Street read 62 degrees.

That’s the best news, weather-wise. Temperatures were expected to drop Thursday afternoon, with wind gusts up to nearly 40 miles per hour, and rain possible, though not a lot.

Since it’s December, there is snow in the forecast. How much? THe most specific the National WEather Service will get is the possibility of “several inches.”

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force says it executed a search warrant Wednesday morning at the Royal...
Police search 3 smoke shops for drugs
Sign on front door of Time Warp Tavern
Why one Watertown bar is checking vaccination cards at door
Dozens of protesters gathered on the lawn of the Jefferson County Legislature building Tuesday...
Mask protestors turn out for cancelled meeting
File photo of Tony Arquiett
Arquiett allegedly told police, ‘I had too much to drink’ before head-on crash
Harrisville Health Center
Effort to keep LCHS in Harrisville fails; town officials resign

Latest News

Gouverneur Correctional Facility
Four officers injured at Gouverneur Correctional Facility, union says
Mike Skelly
Ogdensburg mayor found not guilty in harassment case
COVID-19 Booster Shots
Date set for state-run booster clinic at JCC
Tyson Bombard
Man accused in knifepoint robbery