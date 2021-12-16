Advertisement

Wind advisory, with record-breaking warmth

By Les Shockley
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s not looking much like December today.

Temperatures for most started close to 50 and quickly rose to the mid-50s in Watertown, breaking the previous high-temperature record of 54.

Some rain may pass through, but the big story in the wind.

There’s a wind advisory starting at 1 p.m. today for Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties. It ends at 4 a.m. Friday for Jefferson and 7 a.m. Friday for St. Lawrence County.

Highs will be close to -- if not more than -- 60 degrees.

We could see some scattered rain overnight. Lows will be in the mid- to upper 30s.

It will be mostly cloudy and breezy on Friday. Highs will be in the low 40s.

We’ll have snow on Saturday. Highs will be in the low 30s.

It will be partly sunny and in the upper 20s on Sunday.

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be partly sunny and in the 30s. There’s a small chance of snow on Tuesday.

