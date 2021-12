FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - The 10th Mountain Division’s 1st Brigade Combat Team will deploy from Fort Drum to the Middle East next year.

According to the Army Times, the 1st BCT will deploy to U.S. Central Command this winter.

It’s in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, which was formed to take on the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

