AG taps brakes on effort to seize Cuomo book profits

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has written a book on his experiences guiding the state through the...
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has written a book on his experiences guiding the state through the coronavirus pandemic.(Penguin Random House)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York’s ethics commission has more work to do if it wants to seize the millions of dollars former Gov. Andrew Cuomo earned writing a book about the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the state attorney general’s office.

The Joint Commission on Public Ethics on Monday gave Cuomo 30 days to turn over all money he was paid for his book.

The commission concluded Cuomo had improperly gotten help from state employees on the book project.

In a letter to the commission Thursday, the attorney general’s office said more steps had to be taken before any such order could be enforced.

Cuomo’s lawyer says the commission is acting outside the law.

