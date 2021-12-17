Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Alexa Doe

By Mel Busler
Dec. 17, 2021
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a cross country runner from South Jefferson who had a breakout season. Her year long resume earning her this week’s title.

It’s been a breakout year for Alexa Doe who won both the Frontier League and Section 3 Class C titles, with an undefeated run to those two titles. Among her invitational titles, the McQuade, Adirondack and South Jefferson. A 3-time State performer, she’s a 4-time Frontier League All-Star, CNY Team honors and 2nd Team All-State.

A great senior season.

Alexa is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for December 17, 2021.

You can hear from her and see her in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

