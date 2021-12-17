Bruce F. Lajoy Sr., 72, of Ogdensburg

Mr. Lajoy passed away unexpectedly at his home early Friday morning (Dec 17, 2021) with his family by his side. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Bruce F. Lajoy Sr., age 72 of Ogdensburg, will be held on Wednesday (Dec 22, 2021) at 1:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Deacon Mark Lalonde officiating. Burial will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held also on Wednesday from 11:00am to the time of the service at the funeral home. Mr. Lajoy passed away unexpectedly at his home early Friday morning (Dec 17, 2021) with his family by his side.

Surviving is his wife Judith; two sons Bruce Lajoy Jr. and Craig Lajoy all of Ogdensburg; three grandchildren Abbey, Korey & Shelby Lajoy; a sister Brenda (James) Petrello of Rensselaer Falls; along with several nieces, nephews & cousins.

He was predeceased by his brother Alfred “Paul” Lajoy in 2006; and a sister Agnes Downey in 2005.

Bruce was born on January 1, 1949 in Ogdensburg, a son of the late John & Leola (Bressett) Lajoy. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and later married Judith M. Tynon on July 6, 1968. He worked as a therapy aid at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center until 2004 when he retired.

Bruce was a former member of the Odd Fellows, United States Army Reserves and Notre Dame Church. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, duck hunting, playing golf on the senior league, coaching grass hopper baseball in his younger years and watching all kind kinds of sports on TV.

Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

