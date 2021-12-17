Canada to again require COVID tests for international travelers

OTTAWA, Ontario (WWNY) - In yet another sign the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is surging, Canada’s federal government announced Friday that even Canadians who make short trips out of the country will once again have to get a negative COVID test before they can return home.

That’s according to several Canadian news outlets.

Just last month, the Canadian government exempted Canadian travelers taking short trips - lasting less than three days - from the requirement they get a negative COVID test before they could be re-admitted to Canada.

The newly tightened testing requirement takes effect Tuesday.

Earlier, the federal government advised Canadians to avoid all non-essential travel outside the country for the time being.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos called the situation with Omicron “dramatic and critical,” according to Reuters.

North country congresswoman Elise Stefanik criticized the re-imposed testing requirement.

“This is a step backwards in achieving parity for cross-border travel and will add an additional cost and burden on our Canadian neighbors seeking to travel to the North Country,” Stefanik said in a statement.

“Our communities have suffered enough from the closure of the Northern Border, and it is unnecessary to impose new restrictions that will further disrupt travel.”'

