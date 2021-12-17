Cannoneers look for great 2nd half of season

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The first semester is over at Jefferson Community College and for the men’s basketball team, it’s time to reflect on the season so far.

The Cannoneers closed out the first semester with a 4-7 mark.

The losses they have suffered have been close ones.

The Cannoneers have featured two top scorers. Isiah Murphy of Brooklyn is averaging 28.5 points per game so far. Another Brooklyn product, Jeremiah Smith, is averaging 12 points per contest.

Coach Joe Vaadi is expecting a great second half of the season for his Jefferson team.

The Cannoneers open up the second semester with a home game Saturday, January 8 against visiting Finger Lakes.

