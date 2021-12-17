City council to consider repairs to Watertown’s Alteri pool

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown lawmakers will consider spending more than $100,000 to fix the city’s Alteri pool at the Watertown Fairgrounds

A resolution to award a $113,000 contract to Sundance Leisure in Watertown to fix the pool is on the city council’s agenda when they meet Monday night. Sundance submitted the only bid.

Much of the work includes removing parts from the city’s Flynn pool and using them to repair the Alteri pool.

The city was originally going to demolish the Alteri pool until officials learned earlier this year that repairing the leaking Flynn pool would cost more than $700,000, several times what the city would spend on the other pool.

Neither pool was opened this past summer. The pool in Thompson Park was the only one city pool open.

The city had budgeted $37,000 for repairs. Council members will also be asked Monday night to amend the budget to spend the $113,000. The difference would come from the city’s savings.

