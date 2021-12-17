Advertisement

City council to consider repairs to Watertown’s Alteri pool

File photo of Alteri pool at Watertown fairgrounds.
File photo of Alteri pool at Watertown fairgrounds.(Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown lawmakers will consider spending more than $100,000 to fix the city’s Alteri pool at the Watertown Fairgrounds

A resolution to award a $113,000 contract to Sundance Leisure in Watertown to fix the pool is on the city council’s agenda when they meet Monday night. Sundance submitted the only bid.

Much of the work includes removing parts from the city’s Flynn pool and using them to repair the Alteri pool.

The city was originally going to demolish the Alteri pool until officials learned earlier this year that repairing the leaking Flynn pool would cost more than $700,000, several times what the city would spend on the other pool.

Neither pool was opened this past summer. The pool in Thompson Park was the only one city pool open.

The city had budgeted $37,000 for repairs. Council members will also be asked Monday night to amend the budget to spend the $113,000. The difference would come from the city’s savings.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force says it executed a search warrant Wednesday morning at the Royal...
Police search 3 smoke shops for drugs
Harrisville Health Center
Effort to keep LCHS in Harrisville fails; town officials resign
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik Thursday, addressing a crowd in Ogdensburg at a rally to keep the...
Stefanik, at O’burg event, claims Albany ‘war on law enforcement’
Gouverneur Correctional Facility
Four officers injured at Gouverneur Correctional Facility, union says
Tyson Bombard
Man accused in knifepoint robbery

Latest News

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has written a book on his experiences guiding the state through the...
AG taps brakes on effort to seize Cuomo book profits
SPCA: super-chill Gravy
SPCA: super-chill Gravy
The Jefferson Community College men's basketball team ends the first half of its season with a...
Cannoneers look for great 2nd half of season
Bob and Cindy Ingersoll have been piling on the decorations at their Glenfield home since 1972.
Couple still goes all out for Christmas after nearly 50 years