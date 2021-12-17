Advertisement

Cooler, but still warm for this time of year

By Kris Hudson
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:31 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be mild today, but not nearly as warm as it was yesterday.

Temperatures won’t climb much from where they were before sunrise.

It will be mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in the low 40s, which is still on the warm side for this time of year.

There’s still a wind advisory for southern St. Lawrence County and parts of the Adirondacks. It’s set to expire at 10 a.m. Gusts could reach 40 miles per hour.

It’s will feel more like December starting Saturday.

We’ll have widespread snow with highs in the low 30s. Snow could accumulate a couple inches.

There’s a good chance of snow Sunday morning. We’ll have partly sunny skies in the afternoon with highs in the mid-20s.

It will be partly sunny Monday and Tuesday with a small chance of snow Tuesday. It will be mostly cloudy Wednesday and partly sunny with a chance of snow Thursday. Highs will be in the 30s all four days.

