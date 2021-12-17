Copenhagen church gives and gives for Red Cross

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - A major milestone was marked in Copenhagen Friday.

A total of 1,000 units of blood have been collected at the River Life Fellowship Church since partnering with the Red Cross in 2017.

“When we started it was very humble,” said Jillann Micek, Blood Program leader.

“We didn’t have any idea how it would turn out. But this community understands the need for blood, and just the commitment from the community members, whether they’re here at the church or here in our community, it’s just been phenomenal.”

Since partnering with the Red Cross, the church has become the highest producing and most consistently successful blood drive in Jefferson and Lewis counties, officials said.

