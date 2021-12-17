Advertisement

Couple still goes all out for Christmas after nearly 50 years

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - If you need a little holiday cheer during this green Christmas season, just head to Glenfield.

Ninety-nine-year-old Bob Ingersoll and his wife, Cindy, have been decorating their house since 1972.

Inside and outside, every inch is covered by thousands of lights and hundreds of nick-knacks, dolls, and dancing decorations.

The couple begins decorating the day after Halloween with their kids pitching in.

They say this collection took about 25 years to build.

There’s even more packed away that didn’t make the cut this year.

“There’s three, four closets upstairs that get filled,” Bob Ingersoll said. “I got one I built on the end, full length of the bedroom, that’s big. A large one over here, a small one over there, and a little one over there, but they’re packed.”

The decorations start coming down in January, but it takes a few weeks to pack everything away for the next year.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

