Advertisement

Derouin’s, longtime Watertown business, to close

Derouin's Plumbing & Heating, which is closing after 98 years in business in Watertown.
Derouin's Plumbing & Heating, which is closing after 98 years in business in Watertown.(Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A family-owned business in downtown Watertown will close its doors December 31, ending a 98 year run.

In a letter to customers, Robert Derouin, owner of Derouin’s Plumbing & Heating Inc., 139 Mill St., announced the business is closing “with a heavy heart.”

“After 98 years of continuous operations, out family-owned business will cease operations and close our doors effective December 31, 2021,” he wrote.

“We would like to extend our sincere appreciation to our customers, business partners, and parts suppliers for your loyalty and the trust you placed in us throughout the years to provide each of you the professional services you expected of us.”

Derouin wrote they are working with prospective buyers “to take over the business under new ownership in the near future.”

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force says it executed a search warrant Wednesday morning at the Royal...
Police search 3 smoke shops for drugs
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik Thursday, addressing a crowd in Ogdensburg at a rally to keep the...
Stefanik, at O’burg event, claims Albany ‘war on law enforcement’
Harrisville Health Center
Effort to keep LCHS in Harrisville fails; town officials resign
Gouverneur Correctional Facility
Four officers injured at Gouverneur Correctional Facility, union says
Tyson Bombard
Man accused in knifepoint robbery

Latest News

This week’s Blast from the Past takes us to 1985 when Nintendo games were all the craze come...
Blast from the Past: 1985′s Christmas Craze
wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
Friday: COVID cases keep coming
TikTok app on phone.
North country schools warn parents, take precautions after TikTok ‘challenge’
File photo of Moderna vaccine.
With deadline past, most soldiers vaccinated against COVID