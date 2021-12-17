Derouin’s, longtime Watertown business, to close

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A family-owned business in downtown Watertown will close its doors December 31, ending a 98 year run.

In a letter to customers, Robert Derouin, owner of Derouin’s Plumbing & Heating Inc., 139 Mill St., announced the business is closing “with a heavy heart.”

“After 98 years of continuous operations, out family-owned business will cease operations and close our doors effective December 31, 2021,” he wrote.

“We would like to extend our sincere appreciation to our customers, business partners, and parts suppliers for your loyalty and the trust you placed in us throughout the years to provide each of you the professional services you expected of us.”

Derouin wrote they are working with prospective buyers “to take over the business under new ownership in the near future.”

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.